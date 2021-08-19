Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expands By 17.3%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 980,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 836,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $787.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

