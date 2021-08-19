Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Drops By 19.2%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 85,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,360. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $24,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

