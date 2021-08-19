Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Declines By 18.2%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

Shares of FICO traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $447.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,943. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.66.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

