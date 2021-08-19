Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Decreases By 19.7%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 987.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 526,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,952 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $549,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

FAF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 412,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

