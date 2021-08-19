Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Grows By 17.9%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,221,000 after purchasing an additional 430,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 867,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,937,000 after acquiring an additional 155,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 69,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTA traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.96. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

