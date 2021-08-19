Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Grows By 18.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $27.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000.

