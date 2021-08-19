Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Increases By 17.9%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FSUGY stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. 109,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.43. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

