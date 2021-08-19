Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Expands By 16.8%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.27. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

