Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Expands By 17.0%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,082. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $938.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

