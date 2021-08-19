Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expands By 18.0%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.
PAC stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,066. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
