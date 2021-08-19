Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expands By 18.0%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,066. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09.

PAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.