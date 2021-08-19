Short Interest in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expands By 19.4%

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

