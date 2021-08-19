Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Rises By 18.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of India Globalization Capital stock remained flat at $$1.57 on Thursday. 2,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.42. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 2,229.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
India Globalization Capital Company Profile
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.
