Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Rises By 18.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of India Globalization Capital stock remained flat at $$1.57 on Thursday. 2,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.42. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 2,229.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

