Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Declines By 19.6%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ISTR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 36,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

