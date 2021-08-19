Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Rises By 18.0%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,943,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of KE stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 17,826,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion and a PE ratio of 47.25. KE has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KE will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.