Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Grows By 19.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 16,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 776,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $800.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

