Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Expands By 16.5%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Network International stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 8,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337. Network International has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20.
Network International Company Profile
