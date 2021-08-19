Short Interest in New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Decreases By 18.2%

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,882,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGCG stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,223,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,468. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.04.
New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile
