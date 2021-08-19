Short Interest in New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Decreases By 18.2%

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,882,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGCG stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,223,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,468. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.04.

Get New Generation Consumer Group alerts:

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc is a metal and mining company, which engages in the provision of rare metals. It offers lithium, gold, and silver. The company was founded in February, 1989 and is headquartered in Huntington Park, CA.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Generation Consumer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Generation Consumer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.