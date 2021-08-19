Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Grows By 19.3%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:JPS opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,593,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 111,394 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,209,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,085,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 210.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 51,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.