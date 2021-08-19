Short Interest in Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Increases By 16.6%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVCF traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.15. 2,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $105.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

