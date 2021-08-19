Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Rises By 17.9%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDAC. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,735,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $995,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,627,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $639,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,206. Peridot Acquisition has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

