Short Interest in PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Rises By 18.0%

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:PWCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 15,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. PwrCor has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About PwrCor
