Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Grows By 17.5%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTG. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 99.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 825.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

UTG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 203,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,434. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

