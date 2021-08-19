Short Interest in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Declines By 20.1%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

SCSC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $727.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

