Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Drops By 19.4%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.14. 64,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,104. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

