Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Expands By 18.8%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKHSY stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sekisui House has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

