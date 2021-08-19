Short Interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expands By 19.0%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 933,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157,327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

