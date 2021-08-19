Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Expands By 19.6%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 178,500 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEDS stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

