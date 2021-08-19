Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Expands By 16.9%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ TYHT opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Shineco has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shineco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shineco during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Shineco in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shineco in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shineco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

