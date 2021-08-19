Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Rises By 17.5%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 285,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAWF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $132,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

SMAWF stock remained flat at $$164.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $177.58.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

