Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Rises By 17.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,253,400 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 11,260,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,204.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 1,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $4.43.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

