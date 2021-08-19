Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Decreases By 19.0%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,965,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 7,362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinopharm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Sinopharm Group stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Thursday. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

