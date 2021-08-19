Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Increases By 19.2%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

SLSSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SLSSF opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

