Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Drops By 18.3%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 190,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

