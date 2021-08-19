Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Rises By 17.6%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Westaim stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $274.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.69. The Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. The Westaim had a negative net margin of 219.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

