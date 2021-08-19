Short Interest in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Decreases By 18.8%

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 24,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $196.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

