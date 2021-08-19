Short Interest in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expands By 17.6%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trustmark by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trustmark by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TRMK opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

