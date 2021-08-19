Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Declines By 18.2%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.0 days.

Shares of UDIRF opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

