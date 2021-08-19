Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Declines By 18.2%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.0 days.

Shares of UDIRF opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.49.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

