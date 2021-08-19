Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Declines By 18.3%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 53,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VALE stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,969,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,731,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

