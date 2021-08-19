Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Declines By 18.3%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 53,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VALE stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,969,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,731,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.