Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Increases By 17.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $209.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.07. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $153.66 and a twelve month high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

