Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Rises By 20.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 457,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.