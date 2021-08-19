Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Drops By 19.7%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

