Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Declines By 20.2%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VWAGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

VWAGY opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $48.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

