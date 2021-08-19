Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Drops By 19.5%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,338,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 842,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,757,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 468,502 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,439,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IGD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 136,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

