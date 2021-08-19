Short Interest in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Increases By 17.6%

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 991,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 843,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.66. 191,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.