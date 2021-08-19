Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Drops By 16.7%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.40.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.