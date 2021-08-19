Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Rises By 19.4%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 586,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.