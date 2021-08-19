Showcase (SHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $509,810.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Showcase has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $597,272.98 and approximately $509,810.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00144327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,547.10 or 0.99683274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00912653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.00724757 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,342,021 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.