ShowHand Tops One Day Volume of $360.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $120,325.01 and $360.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00873278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047529 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

