Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Short Interest Update

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.49. 138,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,759. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $108.96. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,164 shares of company stock worth $20,614,038 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,132,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

