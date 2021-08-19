Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $15.53. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 90,557 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $22,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

